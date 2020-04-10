Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has pleaded with Nigerians to be united in the fight against the spread of Coronavirus pandemic, especially during this period Christians celebrate Easter to commemorate the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ.

APC, in a statement issued by its national publicity secretary, Mallam Lanre Issa-Onilu, urged every sector and individual to be involved in the fight against the world health pandemic.

The ruling party further appealed to Nigerian to heed the advice from World Health Organisation (WHO) Director-General, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus to fight the Coronavirus as if life depends on it.

“Indeed, Easter emphasizes, acknowledges and appreciates the redemptive blessings of the ultimate love, sufferings and sacrifices of Jesus Christ for the common good of mankind.”

The party in statement further warned that as the faithful commemorate Easter with their families and loved ones, they should understand that the country and the world are in unusual times, insisting that personal and collective responsibility are required more than before to stay safe.

“Globally, we are in dire times. Collectively, we should find inspiration in the time-honoured selfless disposition of Jesus Christ as we strive to eliminate the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

“A devastating public health crisis that has affected and disrupted every sector is upon us – every sector and individual must therefore be involved in the fight against the Coronavirus.

“So, as we commemorate Easter with family and loved ones, we must understand that these are unusual times and our personal and collective responsibility are required more than before to stay safe. To achieve this, we must continue to adhere to directives on social distancing and other public health protocols aimed at containing the pandemic.

“As Nigeria complements global efforts to contain further spread of the Coronavirus, the APC reiterates the charge by the World Health Organisation (WHO) Director-General, Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus while addressing the March 2020 Extraordinary Summit on COVID-19, that we must fight the Coronavirus like our lives depend on it; unite, because we will only get out of the pandemic together and ignite a global movement to ensure this never happens again.

“Commendably, government continues to implement palliatives for the Nigerian citizenry, particularly those on the margins. “We encourage able individuals and organisations to continue and expand their philanthropic outreach to the elderly, poor and other vulnerable people in our societies.

“Finally, we thank and pray for the medical, humanitarian, relief, security and other allied personnel in the frontlines of the fight against the Coronavirus. Together we will defeat the Coronavirus pandemic,” the statement read.