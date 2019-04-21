Aloysius Attah, Onitsha

The Catholic Archbishop of Onitsha, Most Rev. Valerian Maduka Okeke as part of the Easter celebrated with the inmates of Onitsha Federal Prisons urging them to put their hope and trust in God who never disappoints or discriminates.

Archbishop Okeke who celebrated the Eucharistic Holy Mass with a retinue of other priests from the Archdiocese also presented various gift items ranging from food, toiletries, soaps, snacks and other consumables.

He also inspected the multi million naira skill acquisition centre he built and donated to the inmates disclosing that four out of the six departments in the centre have been equipped while the remaining two will be completely equipped before his next visit in October for his birthday.

He enjoined the faithful to believe in God and what God can do and avoid doubt noting that God answers all prayers but in different ways and methods.

The Archbishop noted that just as God raised Christ from death and made a public show of death so He will raise all who believes in Him from all trials, temptations and difficulties.