Most Rev. Paulinus Ezeokafor, Catholic Bishop of Awka Diocese, has called on Nigerians, especially Christians to dedicate themselves to God and service to humanity.

Ezeokafor made the call in his 2020 Easter message on Saturday in Awka.

He said the prevailing global health challenge should not affect the faith Christians have in God and the salvation they won through the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ.

The Bishop, who described the spread of Coronavirus in many in states of the federation, including Anambra as sad.

He said people should not panic but exercise caution and pray that the plague should come to pass.

According to him, I have absolute faith and confidence in God to arrest the situation because God is still in control of the development.

“We must accept the reality of COVID-19 pandemic and submit ourselves to God in prayer to enable us overcome the challenge.

“We have the opportunity to see what happened to our brothers and sisters, we have seen what happened in other places.

“So, we should be able to learn our lessons and do whatever is proper to get over this deadly disease,” he said.

Ezeokafor called on everyone to show personal commitment toward ending the spread of the virus by adhering to the guidelines recommended by government and health authorities without compromising their faith.

“Heaven helps those who help themselves, let us not take things for granted.

“There is this tendency among us to say no, it is not serious. COVID-19 is real and serious, we have seen it, when this is over things will return to normalcy.

“Let us not say we must do things the normal way we have been doing, it will not work this time, coronavirus is real, we should not take things for granted,” he said.

Ezeokafor said Nigeria would survive this challenge as it had passed through worse situation in the past. (NAN)