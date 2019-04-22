Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has organised special prayers for Miss Leah Sharibu, the Dapchi Christian schoolgirl and 116 Chibok girls still being held by Boko Haram.

CAN, at a special Easter service in Maiduguri, capital of Borno State, yesterday, declared prayer session for Leah Sharibu, formerly led by Abu Mus’ab Al-Barnawi and over 112 Chibok schoolgirls also held by Abubakar Shekau’s group since April 14, 2014.

“We know many Nigerians have lost hope about these girls. We are in despairs and we thought they may not come back again but with God nothing shall be impossible.

“Therefore, we pray that our God hear us loudly; that these our daughters be released by their abductors, Boko Haram,” Pastor Musa, one of the CAN prayer leaders said when he led other men of God in the prayer session, at the service attended by over 3,000 Christians from various denominations in Maiduguri.

Borno CAN Chairman, Bishop Mohammed Naga, said Christians in the state will not lose hope of release of the abducted girls and all persons kidnapped by Boko Haram; irrespective of their faith.

Earlier, while delivering a sermon titled: The Glory of His resurrection, Rev Abel Ikeji, of the Assemblies of God Mission Maiduguri, urged Christians to emulate the virtue of Christ by walking in righteousness.

“Any pastor who use trick to collect money from members, using the name of God and stealing or embezzling church money, is not of Christ and has crucified Christ the second time,” he said.

He explained that Christ resurrection verifies Christian faith in Jesus, demonstrates power available to Christians and gives hope to believes.