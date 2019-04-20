Fred Ezeh, Abuja

Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has congratulated Christians in Nigeria and beyond on the occasion of this year’s Easter celebration.

The Association said the celebration of Easter was important to Christians because it serves a reminder that Christ sacrificed Himself so that the world could enjoy forgiveness and freedom.

CAN President Dr. Samson Ayokunle, in an Easter message, released in Abuja on Saturday, called on Christians to share love, unity and forgiveness.

He admonished Christians that, even in the face of betrayal, denial or abandonment, they should not loose their faith in God.

Ayokunle used the occasion to appeal to Federal Government to improve on security of lives, property and guarantee the free movement of people across Nigeria.

“The unending kidnapping, increased wave of armed robbery and resurgence of insurgency, coupled with relentless attacks by ethnic militia men are great concern for patriotic Nigerians, and an embarrassment to the nation. These issues should be addressed squarely, promptly and fairly,” the CAN president stated.

He thanked President Muhammadu Buhari for his continuous reassurance of his commitment to the provision of security for all, irrespective of tribe, religion or political divide.

“We want to see in no distant time, that this noble promise is translated into action in the most patriotic way,” he said.

He advised Nigerians to love one another as Christ loved the world, and also encouraged Nigerians of all faiths to pursue peace, tolerance and love for each other just as Jesus offered His life to reconcile humankind to God.