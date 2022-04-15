By Sunday Ani

As Christians prepare to celebrate the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ, the Akinruyiwa of Owu Kingdom, Chief Olumide Aderinokun, has charged Nigerians to live in unity and peace, irrespective of religion, ethnicity or political affiliation.

This message of hope was contained in his Easter wishes to the people of Ogun Central Senatorial District and Ogun State as Christians all over the world mark the 2022 Easter celebrations.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) aspirant for Ogun Central Senatorial District in 2023 noted that despite the economic hardship and security challenges in the country, Nigerians should live in peace and unity among themselves irrespective of religious, ethnic or political leanings.

“This is another time of reflection for Christians but I bring this message of hope, recovery and rebirth to everyone. I believe in a better Nigeria and one of the lessons the death and resurrection of our Lord Jesus Christ taught us is that we can rise from any challenge we are currently facing as a country.

“We need to be united and strong as we walk this road together and struggle to turn around the fortunes of our great country, Nigeria for better. I wish everyone a safe and happy celebration. God bless us all,” Aderinokun prayed.

