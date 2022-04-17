From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, has assured Nigerians of the restoration of peace and a more prosperous future for all regardless of current challenges.

He gave the assurance as he joins Christians in Nigeria other faithful worldwide to celebrate Easter Sunday at the State House Chapel, Aso Villa, Abuja.

The Vice President in a chat with State House Correspondents shortly after the service, said: “my message is really a prayer. The resurrection of our Lord Jesus Christ is a defining moment for us Christians. And one of the most important things to bear in mind is the resuscitation of hope.

“Where there is despair, I pray that hope would be restored, where there is fear, I pray that there is courage and confidence. Where there is deprivation, I pray that there is prosperity, and there is abundance.”

Osinbajo added that “there may be things that appear dead but the power of the resurrection is one that assures us that life will come after death, so we are completely confident especially for our country that everywhere we suffer deprivation, there will be restoration, and that is the promise of the resurrection.”

Easter Sunday is celebrated worldwide by Christians to mark the resurrection of Jesus Christ from the dead.

Joining the VP and his wife, Mrs Dolapo Osinbajo at the Aso Villa Chapel for the service were Sen. Emmanuel Bwacha and Hon. Danjuma Shiddi both from Taraba State, and other senior officials in the presidency.