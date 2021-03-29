From Christopher Oji

The Delta State Police Command has deployed 5883 personnel to worship centres, recreation centres and flash points for crime hitch-free Easter celebration.

In a Statement by Delta State acting Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Edafe Bright, he stated that: “The Commissioner of Police, Ari Mohammed Ali, has deployed a total number of 5883 police personnel for crime prevention and control which will also cover places of worship, recreation centres, so as to ensure crime/hitch free celebration. Members of the public are hereby, implored to cooperate with officers deployed, as they are under instruction to be civil, polite but firm in ensuring the security and safety of travelers and other road users throughout the state.

“CP Ali, wishes to rejoice with the Christian Community as they have their annual Easter Celebration which commemorates the crucifixion, burial and the eventual resurrection of Jesus Christ.

“The CP enjoins Christian leaders within the state to ensure that throughout the services all Christian faithfuls keep to Covid-19 protocols in their various places of worship to help the state in its fight to keep at its barest minimum the cases of the Covid-19 pandemic.The Commissioner of Police wish all Christians faithfuls happy Easter celebrations in advance.”