From Layi Olanrewaju, Ilorin

In order to forestall any breakdown of law and order during the forthcoming Easter celebrations, the Kwara State Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has deployed over 800 of its personnel in specific operations during the festive period.

A statement by the state NSCDC Commandant, Makinde Iskil Ayinla, said the deployed personnel were drawn from various departments and units of the Corps, especially the Armed squad unit, Anti-vandal, Intelligence and investigations, operations, counter-terrorism, among others, adding that the personnel would complement efforts of other sister agencies to ensure hitch-free celebrations.

“In line with our constitutional core mandates of protecting government’s critical infrastructure and national assets, overt and covert deployment will be done at pipeline locations, train stations, border towns, government buildings, among others,” Makinde stated.

He explained further that officers of the NSCDC would complement other security agencies to ensure hitch-free activities at recreational centres, worship centres, and markets, among other places, adding that all the identified flashpoints would be well secured.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

The state Commandant, Iskil Ayinla Makinde, meanwhile, felicitated with Christians in the state, enjoining them to use the occasion to pray for the state and Nigeria in general.

‘The Commandant felicitate with the Christian community as they celebrate Easter which commemorates the crucifixion, burial and the eventual resurrection of Jesus Christ,’ the statement added.

Premature Ejaculation & "Small Joystick" Resolved in 7Days... Click Here For Details .