Gilbert Ekezie

Diocesan Bishop of Lagos and Missioner, Church of Nigeria (Anglican Communion), Humphrey Bamisebi Olumakaiye, has said the resurrection of Jesus Christ is significant in the history of Christianity, saying the people’s salvation is perfected and their hope renewed in it.

Olumakaiye, who stated this in Lagos during his Easter message, expressed joy that the death of Jesus Christ could not have held him captive as it was initially thought that his body had been stolen and taken away.

He said one of the messages of Easter is hope that He brought to Christians through the resurrection of Jesus Christ, after three days, in the grave.

“He is a word of optimism and expectation that looks forward to a promising future, yet, multitudes of people had lost hope. We cannot overemphasise the various challenges facing us as a nation, especially our dwindling economy, insecurity, poor state of infrastructure and many others.

“Some people may even be having challenges in their marriages, health, finances or job. Passing through all these, we ask the question, Is there hope? Yes, there is hope for our nation through the resurrection of Jesus Christ and saviour,” he said.

The cleric also assured that, in all the challenges confronting Nigerians, there is hope of a better tomorrow; through the power of Christ’s resurrection.

“It also assures us that all those who belong to Christ will, through faith in Him, share in his victory. The resurrection of Jesus Christ also shows us that the power of God can turn things around for good because he created us to live for a purpose, working towards goals with a sense of anticipation for things to come,” Olumakaiye said.

He further encouraged Nigerian leaders to live lives of sacrifice and love for one another in the spirit of Easter.

“Leaders should be committed to governance in such a way that will make life better for the masses. Also, as a nation, let us remain resolute in our prayers for Nigeria that we shall continually overcome both internal and external forces competing with the glory of our country.”