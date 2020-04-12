Churches in Nasarawa State observed the government’s restriction order on gathering to curtail the spread of COVID-19 as Christians mark Easter celebration.

A Correspondent of the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) who went round Lafia, the state capital on Sunday, observed that all Churches were under lock and key.

Speaking to NAN on the reason for not celebrating this year’s Easter in their Churches, some clergies said it was in compliance with the directives by the government.

Joseph Masin, Chairman, Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) who is also the Bishop of Word of God Ministry in Nasarawa State, said that all Christians celebrated the Easter in their houses.

He said that he also celebrated the Easter at home with his family members because of the directives by the government as parts of measures to contain COVID-19.

The CAN Chairman also commended all Churches for adhering to government order to shutdown worships centres for now in view of the efforts to contain the virus.

Masin, however, called on the Nasarawa State Government to provide food items and other palliatives to the poor to cushion the effects of the lockdown.

Similarly, Bishop Godwin Robinson, Bishop of Lafia Anglican Communion said himself and his members in the state worshipped in their houses to maintain the social distancing order by the government.

“It has come to a stage where we celebrated in our hearts, rejoicing God’s faithfulness and mercy,” he said.

The Anglican Bishop, however, sympathised with artisans, petty traders and others who earn their living daily.

He said that these categories of people were the worst hit by the partial lockdown as their means of livelihood has been blocked.

He, therefore, urged the government to provide palliative to cushion the effects of the partial lockdown in order to avoid another disaster emanating from lack of access to means of livelihood.

Robinson said that religious leaders would continue to pray for God’s intervention to end the pandemic that has affected virtually all human activities across all nations of the world.

Speaking on the level of compliance on the state government’s restriction order, Mr Bola Longe, Nasarawa State Commissioner of Police, said he was impressed with compliance by Christians leaders.

The Commissioner said he went round on inspection and he can confirm that no Church was opened as everybody celebrated in their houses. (NAN).