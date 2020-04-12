Many Christian families in Enugu State capital worshipped online to mark the 2020 Easter celebration in compliance with the lockdown directives by the state and federal governments over the Coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19).

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) correspondent who monitored the situation in Enugu on Sunday reports that most of the churches visited were under lock and key.

The churches visited include St Paul’s Catholic Church Awkunanaw, Emmanuel Anglican Church, Achara Layout, some Pentecostal churches on Agbani Rd.

Others are the Cathedral Church of Good Shepherd, Independence Layout, Wesley Cathedral, Uwani, Holy Ghost Cathedral, the Living Faith Church, Presidential Rd and the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Abakaliki Rd.

A resident of the state, Mr. Ikem Odenigbo told NAN that he joined the church service conducted by Pope Francis in the morning on the television.

Odenigbo said he was satisfied with the service as he received the spiritual sacrament he craved for.

According to him, it is not about being inside the church but being close to God. The people are the church and not the building.

Odenigbo urged the people to stay at home and comply with other hygiene protocols directed by governments and other agencies.

NAN reports that some security agencies especially the Police were seen patrolling major streets to ensure compliance of churches on the stay at home directive.

Meanwhile, some markets in parts of the coal city were open for business as people were still busy shopping for Easter at the Artisan Market on Ogui Rd, Kenyatta Market, Uwani and the Ochanja Market at Abakpa Nike, Enugu.

Some commercial buses and tricycles are also plying on major roads and doing their normal businesses.

NAN reports that the state had so far recorded two cases of COVID-19 in the past three weeks. (NAN)