Catholic Archbishop of Onitsha, Most Rev. Valerian Maduka Okeke, a rights group, as well as others have urged Nigerians to sacrifice and be selfless in helping, as well as be at peace with others, in celebration of Easter.

Archbishop Okeke celebrated Easter with inmates of Onitsha Federal Prisons and urged them to put their hope and trust in God.

He celebrated the Eucharistic Holy Mass with a retinue of other priests from the archdiocese, who also presented various gift items ranging from food, toiletries, soaps, snacks and other consumables to them.

The archbishop noted that just as God raised Christ from death and made a public show of death, so will He raise all who believe in Him from all trials, temptations and difficulties.

He enjoined the people to forsake sin noting that those praying always and still comitting evil is like drinking milk and pouring sand in the cup at the same time.

Governor Willie Obiano, who was represented by the Chief of Staff, Mr Primus Odili, thanked him for his fatherly care to the inmates and people of the state and made a monetary donation to support the archbishop in equipping his skills acquisition centre in the state.

Also, a human rights group, Anambra State chapter of the Civil Liberty Organisation (CLO) has pleaded with Christians and Nigerians to emulate the sacrificial life of Jesus Christ and die for the truth and wellbeing of the less privileged, as he die for mankind.

State CLO chairman, Mr. Vincent Ezekwueme, in his Easter message said it is a period to show love, think love, act love, share love, act love and show passion, compassion and empathy to the people especially the poor in the society.

He said Easter is period of selfless sacrifices and love as did by Jesus Christ.

Elsewhere, Chief Whip of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Rotimu Abiru, has urged Nigerians not to despair but be hopeful that the country would soon overcome her challenges.

Abiru also enjoined Nigerians not to give up on the nation, in the face of economic and security challenges, adding that the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari has the blueprint for the next level in tackling the problems.

Meanwhile, The Apostle of The Way of Life Bible Church, Apostle Oyeniran Peter said Nigerians need salvation in the resurrection of the Lord Jesus for them to be saved.

Apostle peter told members of the church that Christians have received freedom from sin, through the death and the resurrection of Christ.

“The way to be a beneficiary of the salvation through the death and resurrection of Christ is for you to be holy. Holiness is God’s recognized and accepted key that can open the door of salvation that Jesus had brought to us.

“The second most important thing to benefit from the death and resurrection is to render yourself as a living sacrifice, allow Christ to take charge of your live,let him be your controller,serve him with all you have and know that you are nothing but you are something in Jesus Christ “ he said.