From Aloysius Attah, Onitsha

The Commissioner of Police Anambra State Command, Echeng Echeng, has assured the people of Anambra and its residents of sustained efforts by the Police in fighting crimes and criminality and improving public safety and security across the state.

The police chief who gave the assurances on Friday in Awka through a statement signed by the Police Public Relations Officer of the Command, DSP Ikenga Tochukwu tasked the good people of Anambra to emulate and adopt the selfless lifestyle of Christ as they join other Christians around the globe to celebrate Easter; the victorious death and resurrection of Jesus Christ as the price for the redemption of mankind.

The CP also charged the Area Commanders, Heads of Tactical Units, Divisional Police Officers (DPOs) and Heads of Departments (HODs) across the Command to be on the alert and be security responsive to as to prevent any untoward situation in their Areas of Responsibility (AoR).

He urged them to put in place all necessary security measures to ensure a secure, peaceful and incident-free celebration throughout the Easter season and beyond.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

The Command officers were also enjoined to, amongst other things, carry out confidence-building and crime prevention patrols on major highways, residential and industrial areas, vulnerable points, places of worship, other places of public resort and around all critical national infrastructure.

The CP equally directed that personnel deployed must be professional and mindful of the fundamental rights of the citizens, and discharge their responsibilities with all sense of decorum and vigilance.

‘The Command is also collaborating with other Security Agencies and Stakeholders within the state to provide adequate security and safety in this regard. The CP while wishing Anambrarians a happy, fruitful and hitch-free Easter Celebration, enjoined them to be security-conscious and continue to provide the Police with useful information that will assist in effectively tracking down criminal elements in our society.

Premature Ejaculation & "Small Joystick" Resolved in 7Days... Click Here For Details .

‘They are encouraged to report suspicious person(s)or movement(s)to the nearest Police Station or through the Command Emergency numbers *112* or call *07039194332* for prompt response. In addition, the *NPF rescue me app* is also available for free download on both Android and Apple IOS, for Android and iPhone users respectively,’ the statement concluded.