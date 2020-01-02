Jude Chinedu, Enugu

The Minister for Aviation, Alhaji Hadi Sirika has reassured South East residents that the ongoing rehabilitation work at the Akanu Ibiam International Airport, Enugu, will be completed before Easter.

Sirika who said this while inspecting the level of progress made at the airport on Thursday said the ministry understands the economic and social importance of the airport to the South East.

“On my assessment of the work done, I must say that I am very much satisfied. According to the programme of work established by us, we are beating the deadline. By the grace of God, we will finish the runway before Easter and that is sacrosanct.

“We take this job very seriously because of the importance of Enugu, not only as an international airport, but as the centre of the southeastern part of the country. We know that commercial activities, visitations, and festivities are domiciled around the city.

“So we are taking it seriously, personally from the level of the ministry and under the leadership of President Muhammadu Buhari; every single assignment is for the interest of the citizens of this country. Therefore, the future of the people of this country cannot be mortgaged.”

About the choice of contractor, he said that “we followed all the due process established by law and we are satisfied that the contractor is capable and competent enough to deliver this procurement.”

The minister was joined in the inspection by the Deputy Governor of Enugu State, Mrs Cecilia Ezeilo and Chairman, House Committee on Aviation, Mr. Nnoli Nnaji.