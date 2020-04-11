Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

Bayelsa State Governor, Senator Douye Diri, has enjoined Christians to remain steadfast and keep their hope in Jesus Christ alive in the face of the daunting COVID-19 challenges at this time.

Senator Diri said the pandemic was only a temporary setback as “there is always light at the end of the dark tunnel.”

The Bayelsa governor, who stated this in his Easter message to Nigerians and Bayelsans in particular, admonished Christians not to be despaired by the pains brought about by COVID-19.

He noted that the death, burial and resurrection of the Lord and Saviour, Jesus Christ, offered great hope to everyone that believes in Him and in the overcoming power of His resurrection, which the season of Easter exemplifies.

While praying for healing for everyone who has been infected he said his administration had taken measures to prevent its spread into the state and that the measures would be frequently reviewed in accordance with prevailing circumstances.

His words: “This year, like millions of people the world over, we mark Easter in an uncommon and perplexing background of fear, worries and death. The COVID-19 pandemic, which

has affected the whole world, has also upset the way Easter is celebrated.

“In the midst of all these desperate moments, the message of Easter endures as one of courage and hope. As Christians, let us be encouraged by the words in Corinthians 4:8: “We are hard-pressed on every side, yet not crushed; we are perplexed, but not in despair.”

“Let us be reminded that despite the difficulties we might be experiencing at this time due to, Covid-19 Christ died so we might live. And He rose again from the dead to give us authority and boldness to confront death, destruction, fear, doubt and insecurity.

“Our government will continue in solidarity with all Bayelsans, both in prayers and in all policies that will make the lives of our people better.

“I am hopeful that COVID-19 will come to an end very soon. At the end of every dark lining, there is light. So, there is hope for Bayelsa, there is hope for Nigeria and there is equally hope for mankind.”