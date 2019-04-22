Paul Osuyi, Asaba

General Superintendent of Deeper Life Bible Church, Pastor William Folorunsho Kumuyi, has urged Christians not to compromise their faith and belief in the resurrection of Jesus Christ.

Pastor Kumuyi gave the admonition at the end of a four-day retreat with the theme: ‘The Resurrection Power of Christ’.

Kumuyi, who spoke during a worship service via satellite to members of the congregation nationwide, called on Christians to shun anything that will compromise their relationship with and love for God.

He warned against corruption, and urged government officials to desist from acts capable of derailing God’s blessings on the nation.

The cleric said anything that would take away the glory of God from them should be discarded.

He urged Christians to earnestly contend for the faith as the world was full of corruption, falsehood and wickedness.

Kumuyi said through the grace of God, when Christians show love, unbelievers would be won for Christ and the kingdom of Satan would be depopulated.

The cleric warned believers to avoid compromising their faith, no matter how tempting the world looks and assured them of total victory through the resurrection power of Christ.

Describing true believers as overcomers, Kumuyi urged them to remain focused in the heavenly race, “in order to win the crown of righteousness and live with Christ in eternity.”