Paul Osuyi, Asaba

The General Superintendent of Deeper Life Bible Church, Pastor Williams Kumuyi has urged Christians not to compromise their faith and belief in the resurrection of Jesus Christ.

Pastor Kumuyi gave the admonition at the end of a four-day retreat with the theme: ‘The Resurrection Power of Christ.’

Kumuyi who spoke during a worship service via satellite to members of the congregation nationwide called on Christians to shun anything that contracts their relationship and love for God.

He warned against corruption and urged government officials to desist from acts capable of derailing God’s blessings on the nation.

The cleric said anything that would take away the glory of God from them should be discarded.