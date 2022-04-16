From Priscilla Ediare, Ado Ekiti

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Ekiti State chapter, has said the people of the state need to preach humility, tolerance, love, and peace among the different religious groups as the state approaches the June 18 governorship election.

The association’s Chairman, Reverend Father Peter Olowolafe, in a statement to the media in Ado Ekiti, on Saturday, urged Christians to emulate Jesus Christ who did not count his equality with God but offered himself for the salvation of mankind.

The CAN chairman explained that Christians need to spread love to others wherever they find themselves, calling for tolerance among the different religious groups.

Fr Olowolafe also called on various stakeholders to join hands towards achieving a free, fair and transparent governorship election in the state.

He advised politicians in the state to make their campaigns issue-based and avoid character assassination, calling on the electorate not to sell their votes.

The man of God pointed out that Ekiti would be a reference point in terms of development and growth if the different religious groups could pay the price of accommodating one another.