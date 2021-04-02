From Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti

The Ekiti State commissioner of police, Tunde Mobayo, has on behalf of the command, felicitated with residents of the state, especially Christian faithful on the occasion of this year’s Easter celebration to commemorate the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ.

The commissioner, however, assured residents of adequate security across the state before, during and after the celebration.

Mobayo, in a statement by the command’s Public Relations Officer, ASP Sunday Abutu, on Friday, disclosed that ” he has directed all the Area Commanders, DPOs, Operational Heads and Intelligence Officers to ensure the deployment of adequate Operatives to all the strategic points across the State to forestall any form of breach of security.”

The police chief, while wishing all Christians a successful celebration, restated the command’s commitment to protecting lives and property in the state.

He urged them to be security conscious and report any untoward incident to the nearest police station or call this number 08062335577.