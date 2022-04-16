From Priscilla Ediare, Ado Ekiti

The Commissioner of Police in Ekiti State, Moronkeji O Adesina, has, on behalf of the Command, felicitated with the people of the state, especially the Christian faithful, on the occasion of this year’s Easter celebration commemorating the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ.

The police chief assured the people of the state of adequate security before, during and after the celebrations.

Adesina, in a statement signed by the Command’s Public Relations Officer, ASP Sunday Abutu, on Friday, in Ado Ekiti, explained that he has directed the deployment of adequate operatives to all strategic points across the state to forestall any breakdown of law and order.

The statement entitled, ‘Ekiti State Police Command Felicitates With All Christian Faithful’, reads:

The police chief enjoined everyone to be security conscious, vigilant, and to report any untoward incident or happening observed in their locality to the nearest police station or call 08062335577.