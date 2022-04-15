From Priscilla Ediare, Ado Ekiti

The candidate of the Young Progressives Party (YPP) in the June 18 governorship election in Ekiti State, Prince Debo Ranti Ajayi (DRA) has felicitated with Christian faithful on the occasion of this year’s Good Friday and Easter Monday celebrations commemorating the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ.

Ajayi, in an Easter message he personally signed and made available to Daily Sun on Friday, in Ado Ekiti, prayed that may the resurrection power bring about the rebirth of Ekiti this year and that the people will make the right choice in the forthcoming election that will give them a new beginning in the state.

The Easter message, entitled “HAPPY RESURRECTION – A TIME FOR REFLECTION”, reads:

‘Ekitikete, it is time to celebrate the most significant event in human history and the central theme of the Christian faith. Without Christ’s resurrection, our Christian faith will be in vain and there will be no redemption. The power of resurrection is the power to raise from death to life. The power to end hopelessness and barrenness. The power to create and recreate. May this resurrection power brings about the rebirth of Ekiti this year.

‘As democracy has placed the power to choose leadership in the hands of the people, it is my fervent prayer that we will yield to God in making the choice that will give us a new beginning in Ekiti.

‘Yes, we celebrate because Christ rose from the grave, but the events that led Him to the grave call for sober reflection. There cannot be a resurrection without crucifixion. Christ suffered shame and pain and yielded His life to be crucified. He paid the ultimate sacrifice of laying down His life and by this, we are granted access to a life of unmerited goodness. Thank God the Father for accepting the sacrifice of His Son and for demonstrating His power to raise back the Son to life. Through this sacrifice, Christ became the Author of eternal salvation to those who would believe in Him. May the same power of resurrection that raised our Lord Jesus Christ from the grave, work in our lives and situations!

‘Following the example of our Lord Jesus Christ, may we also like Him, find grace to make the right decision as we go to a very decisive poll in the history of Ekiti. As people of honour, we need courage to shun, not just the “thirty shekels of silver” but also those offering them. Anyone buying our votes will never serve us. Salvation became free to us because Christ paid the price on our behalf. I call on Ekitikete to pay the price of shunning vote-selling for the sake of our future and future generations. This is the only price that Ekitikete are called to pay for the sake of our future.

‘May the fortunes of Ekiti rise in Jesus’ name. May your faith be renewed, and your heart made new with the hope that the resurrection brings

‘Hallelujah, Christ has risen indeed!!!’