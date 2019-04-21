Former Governor of Abia State and Senator-elect, Abia North Senatorial District, Dr. Orji Kalu, and Enugu State Governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi have called on Nigerians to embrace peace and unity in the spirit of Easter celebration.

Kalu and Ugwuanyi joined Governor Akinnwunmi Ambode of Lagos State, Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo and the Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu, who tasked Nigerians on the need for tolerance, sacrifice and prayers for national security as Christians across the globe commemorate the death and the resurrection of Jesus Christ. According to Kalu, Christians should use the special season to offer prayers for the country.

In a statement issued by his media office, the former governor called on Nigerians to live their lives based on the teachings of the Holy Bible.

He said: “I join the Christian community across the globe to celebrate the resurrection of Jesus Christ.

“As Christians, we are expected to follow the doctrine of Christianity as enshrined in the Holy Bible.

“We must emulate the life of Jesus Christ in all our pursuits in order to build a decent society.

“ The Easter season is for self appraisal and sober reflection in the service of God and mankind.

“Let us embrace piety, forgiveness, brotherhood and togetherness in our endeavours.

“ Despite the diversity of Nigeria, we must tolerate people of all religious faiths.

“Nigeria’s multi-religious nature should not be used as a weapon for discord rather as an opportunity to strengthen relationships across religious divides”.

…. Ugwuanyi preaches peace, love, unity

In his Easter message, Enugu State Governor Rt. Hon. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, urged Christians and indeed all Nigerians, to take advantage of Christ’s resurrection, which Easter symbolizes, to sustain their abiding faith in God and promote peace, love, unity and virtues that enhance the progress of the country.

Ugwuanyi noted that the observation of 40 days of Lent through fasting, abstinence, praying and charity in memory of Christ’s suffering, death and resurrection, “reinvigorates the spiritual strength of Christians and God’s amazing grace for salvation of mankind”.

…Ekweremadu urges prayers for national security

The Deputy President of the Senate, Ike Ekweremadu in his Easter message, urged Nigerians to use the occasion of the Easter celebration to pray for the security of the nation and the return to the path of reconciliation, peace, and justice. Ekweremadu, however, added that prayers must come with the necessary steps to rethink the nation’s security architecture, especially the policing arrangement.

He said: “I call on the Christian faithful and indeed every Nigerian to pray for divine intervention in the affairs of the nation, particularly the frightening insecurity facing various parts of our country.

… Ambode calls for love, sacrifice, tolerance

As Christians in Nigeria join their counterparts across the world to celebrate Easter, Lagos State Governor, Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode has called on Nigerians to imbibe the spirit of tolerance, peaceful co-existence and sacrifice for one another, which Jesus Christ demonstrated throughout his period on earth.

The Governor, in his Easter message signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Habib Aruna, said the celebration of the resurrection of Christ which the season represents, should be a constant reminder for everyone to extend the virtues of selflessness, love, sacrifice and tolerance.

He particularly urged Christians to use the season as a period to reflect on their individual and collective roles towards promoting and sustaining the foundation of love, peace and harmony in the nation”.

…Akeredolu enjoins Christians to believe in leaders’ capacities

Ondo State governor, Rotimi Akeredolu in his Easter message urged Christians to trust and believe the word of God which, according to him, enjoins them to love one another.

The governor said Easter, which is celebrated in remembrance of the resurrection of Jesus Christ, preaches love and the hope of everlasting life.

He therefore tasked Christians to continue to have hope and faith in the nation’s leaders’ capacities to develop the country. While urging the Christian community to be diligent and steadfast in their worship of God.

…Touch your neighbour with love -Obiano

In a special Easter message delivered in Awka, Anambra State capital, Governor Willie Obiano urged Christians to reach out and touch their neighbours with love.

He observed that there is no greater manifestation of unconditional love than the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ for the salvation of mankind, which the feast of Easter represents.

“The essence of Easter is love. There’s no incident in known history that is higher than a man laying down his own life for his neighbours. This is why Easter is about the love we show to our neighbours, no matter who they are.

“In dying on the cross, Jesus Christ demonstrated sacrificial love. In rising from the dead, he gave us hope and sealed our salvation. So, there can be no doubt that it is only love that can heal our broken world. And with love, we can make the society a better place for everyone.”

…Ihedioha preaches peace, sacrifice

Imo State Governor-elect, Rt. Hon. Emeka Ihedioha, urged the people of the state to rededicate themselves to God by building bridges of understanding and tolerance.

Ihedioha said that just as the suffering, death and resurrection of Jesus Christ brought hope to humanity, Imolites should look up to the future, despite the daunting challenges of the present, with optimism.

“I am very optimistic that the present challenges, no matter the enormity, will by the grace of God, give way to a prosperous state when we rededicate ourselves to the service our dear state.”

He call on the people of the state and indeed all Nigerians to reflect on the reason for the season.

“Easter is all about sacrifice, selflessness and altruism. As believers, we share the bond of divinity as children of God when we commit ourselves to the task of bettering the lot of fellow human beings. As Imolites, perhaps, the biggest sacrifice we are called upon to make today, is to join hands in rebuilding our state.”

…Glo calls for hope, faith

Nigerians have been encouraged to emulate the spirit and example of Jesus Christ, who laid down his life and bore the burden of many.

National Telecommunication Company, Globacom made the call in Lagos on Thursday in a goodwill message to Christians on Easter celebrations to commemorate the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ.

Globacom enjoined Nigerians to believe that there is victory at the end of adversity, urging them to be inspired by the gospel of the Resurrection of Christ.

“We pray that the mercies of our Lord Jesus Christ, which were released unto mankind at the cross of Calvary, be upon Nigerians so that they would not only live abundant life here on earth but would also have the joy of eternal life on the great resurrection,” the company said in a statement.

The Easter celebrations are preceded by a 40-day period of fasting during Lent, to prepare the believer for sanctification through prayer, penance, repentance, almsgiving, atonement and self-denial. Globacom also called on Nigerians to pray for the country to overcome its current political, security and economic challenges. The company also assures all its subscribers across the country of quality service on the network throughout the Easter period and beyond.