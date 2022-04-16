From Geoffrey Anyanwu, Enugu

Christians in Nigeria have been called upon to emulate the sacrificial life of Jesus Christ and pray fervently for the country and the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari as the world celebrates yet another Easter.

The National Vice Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Dr. Ijeomah Arodiogbu who made call today in a statement issued by South East APC Media Directorate in Enugu, urged Christians and indeed all Nigerians to learn from the selfless life Christ that moved Him to give up his life all to be saved.

He said, “As we mark the spiritual holiday of Easter, it is important for Christians in Nigeria to seek to emulate in deeds and actions the sacrificial life of our Lord Jesus Christ who gave his life that mankind may have access to everlasting life. This way, the country will be able to rise above the numerous challenges she is presently facing and ascend to its God given role as the Giant of Africa and the vanguard of the Black Race.

“I also call on Nigerians to use the season of Easter to pray for the success of the Buhari administration as it possesses the nation’s best interests.”

On the politics of the South East, Arodiogbu said that APC in the zone was ready to “liberate Enugu and Abia from the shackles of bad governance and maladministration presently experienced by the people of both states,” promising to deploy what he called electoral winning strategies that would send the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in those states packing as ruling parties.

The APC South East boss assured that candidates who would be fielded in those states for the guber elections and other positions would be solid candidates with immense pedigree so that the people of both states would “vote them in and enjoy the democratic dividends other APC states are presently enjoying.”