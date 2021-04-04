From Tony Osauzo, Benin

A group, Uromi Like Minds Initiatives (ULMI), yesterday, in the spirit of Easter celebration, donated assorted food items to less privileged individuals and groups in Uromi, the administrative headquarters of Esan North-East Local Government Area of Edo State.

Chairman of the group, Sylvester Abumere Ekpen, said it made the donation as part of its Easter Welfare Outreach to bring joy and happiness to the less privileged in the society.

He disclosed that the body in the past, had also taken its outreach to the Elderly Peoples Home, Traditional Bone Setters and also pay bills of indigent patients in hospitals, in and around Uromi.

“The just concluded Easter Welfare Outreach of ULMI targeted these same categories of people and was designed to bring to life the hope of Jesus’ Resurrection, which we celebrate at Easter”, he explained.

On his part, the Vice Chairman of the group who doubles as the chairman of the welfare committee, Engr. Sebastine Osita, said the organization has other projects coming in the months ahead to help lift the people and town of Uromi.

“Before the end of 2021, we will be undertaking a medical outreach aimed at bringing basic health care to communities around Uromi.

“We will also strive to keep our youths engaged by organizing a secondary school football competition, culminating in the award of prizes at the end of the year for both the winning schools and selected Teachers, Headmasters and Principals within Uromi Township”, he said.

Uromi Like Minds Initiatives has membership across the globe made up of Uromi sons and friends of the community who were born or schooled in Uromi and has Deacon Darlington Ray Okpebholo as it Secretary General.

