President of National League of Veteran Journalists (NALVEJ), Chief Oliver Okpala, has called on Nigerians, mostly the political class to eschew divisive tendencies and bitterness borne out of contestations for political power.

Chief Okpala, in his Easter message in Abuja, maintained that service to humanity was at the centre of Christ’s work while on earth, which he bequeathed to mankind as a monumental religious legacy.

He urged Nigerians to see themselves as their brothers and pursue love in their political dealings irrespective of tribe religion or affiliation.

Okpala expressed optimism that a united Nigeria, which is almost in place will triumph over adversaries and become the giant of Africa and leader of the Black world. The veteran journalist canvassed a true reflection on the main message of the Easter celebration and further urged Nigerians to recommit themselves to the values of sacrifice and service to humanity.