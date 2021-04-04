From Sylvanus Viashima, Jalingo

Taraba State Governor Darius Ishaku on Sunday charged the people of the state to eschew ethnic and religious bigotry and work together for peace and development.

The governor gave the charge in his Easter message signed by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr Bala Dan Abu.

He enjoined Christians in the state not to allow the lessons of Easter, which marks the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ, elude them as they mark this year’s celebration, reminding them of the importance and significance of the holiday in the Christian Calendar, while describing it as the period that Christ, the Son of God, demonstrated the greatest act of compassion, humility and sacrifice for mankind to have salvation.

Governor Ishaku urged Christians to constantly remind themselves of the virtues of peace and forgiveness which Christ demonstrated through his trial and crucifixion and to allow these virtues to reflect in their conduct and relationship with fellow Christians and humanity generally.

The governor who expressed happiness that peace has gradually returned to the troubled spots and communities in the state, assured that everything will be done to ensure that the achievement is sustained.

‘Let me use this opportunity to plead with Tarabans of all ethnic backgrounds, religious beliefs and political affiliations to forget their differences and to work together in the interest of peace and development. I urge you to imbibe unity and to stay vigilant against insecurity. Government is working hard with security agencies to end kidnappings and killings of innocent people by criminals. I therefore solicit the support of all men and women of goodwill towards the success of these efforts.

‘I wish all the Christians a happy Easter celebrations but be reminded to take the COVID-19 vaccine which is now available in the state and continue to observe all protocols against the spread of the pandemic,’ the statement read in parts.