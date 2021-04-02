From Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti

Former deputy governor of Ekiti State, Dr. Sikiru Tae Lawal, has felicitated with Christians in the state for the grace of God that has sustained their lives to observe this year’s lent and witness the celebration of Easter.

Lawal, in a congratulatory message made available to newsmen in Ado-Ekiti, on Friday, called on Christians in the state to use the season of Easter to seek the face of God over the various challenges bedeviling the country.

The former deputy governor, who is the Baba Adini of Ekiti State, advocated religious tolerance among Nigerians, noted that the current situation of things in the country and in the world calls for all religions and denominations to come together with one voice and make supplications for a better society.

He urged people of the state not to be discouraged by the various happenings and hardship currently being witnessed but keep hope alive and look forward to better days which he said would soon come.

Lawal, who is also a governorship aspirant in the 2022 election in the state, on the platform of People’s Democratic Party (PDP), affirmed that Ekiti State needs more committed and prudent leadership to move the state to an enviable height.