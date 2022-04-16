From Priscilla Ediare, Ado Ekiti

Ekiti State Governor Dr Kayode Fayemi has congratulated Christians in the state and Nigeria in general for witnessing another Easter season.

The governor, in his Easter message signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Yinka Oyebode, urged Christians to emulate the sacrificial lifestyle of Jesus Christ who gave his life to save mankind.

Dr Fayemi who felicitated Christians for the successful completion of the Lenten season urged them to continue to intercede for the state and the country.

The chairman of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) noted that the Easter season is a period of sober reflection, which lessons should be imbibed and reflected on at all times.

He said such fundamental values would go a long way in promoting and strengthening the foundation of love, peace, harmony and progress in the country, adding that the season should serve as a reminder to the selflessness, love, sacrifice and tolerance of Jesus Christ throughout His earthly sojourn, death and resurrection.

Stressing the essence of the season, the governor said Christ exemplified the virtues of selflessness, love and tolerance during his sojourn on earth. He urged Christians to use the season to reflect on their individual and collective roles in promoting and sustaining that foundation of love, peace, harmony and progress in the country.

Dr Fayemi advised Christians to be modest in celebrating Easter, noting that the period is not for eating and drinking alone but to reflect on the past and hope for a better future for themselves and the state.

‘We must see this period as a time that presents us the viable opportunity to reflect on how we can help to steer our nation back on the road to peace, stability and prosperity, by living peacefully with fellow citizens,’ the governor said.

While noting that the gubernatorial election in the state is just two months away, the Governor urged Christians in the state to use the period to pray for the peaceful conduct of the polls as well as offer intercession for peace, development and prosperity of Ekiti State and Nigeria in general.