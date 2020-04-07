Joseph Inokotong, Abuja

The Federal Government has declared Friday, April 10 and Monday, April 13 as public holidays to mark Easter .

Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, who made the declaration, urged Christians in the country to emulate the outstanding character of Jesus Christ amongst which are tolerance, love, peace and compassion.

He further called Christians to use the occasion to pray for Nigeria and the entire world at this time of global emergency of COVID-19 pandemic.

In a statement by the Permanent Secretary, Georgina E. Ehuriah, the minister appealed to all Nigerians to continue to support the efforts of government towards fighting the disease.

He reminded them of the need to adhere strictly to the measures put in place by relevant authorities towards preventing the spread particularly through the observance of social distancing in addition to regular personal hygiene and sanitary practices.

He assured that the President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration would continue to cushion the effects of the pandemic on Nigerians, especially with the palliative measures already put in place.