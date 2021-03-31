From Joseph Inokotong, Abuja

The Federal Government has declared Friday, April 2 and Monday, April 5 as public holidays to mark Easter.

Minister of Interior, Rauf Adesoji Aregbesola, who made the declaration on behalf of the Federal Government, urged Christians to emulate the attributes of forbearance, forgiveness, kindness, humility, love, peace and patience, which were demonstrated by Jesus Christ.

He called on them to use the occasion to pray for the peace, unity and progress of Nigeria.

Aregbesola assured that the Federal Government would leave no stone unturned in dealing decisively with the spate of kidnapping, armed banditry and other crimes and criminality being perpetrated by enemies of the country in parts of Nigeria.

“Security is everybody’s business, I, therefore, encourage all Nigerians and foreigners resident in Nigeria, to display high level of patriotism at this critical time in the history of our country, to support the efforts of all security agencies in ensuring peace and security of lives and property of the citizenry,” he said.