By Billy Graham Abel, Yola

Adamawa State Governor, Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri has called on the residents of Adamawa to renew their commitment to Peace and Unity saying residents must embrace each other and live in peace with one another while marking this year’s Easter celebration.

He said the peaceful atmosphere in the state, has enabled his government to venture into terrains that is placing the state as a model of development in the country.

Fintiri made the remarks in a press statement, issued by his press Secretary, Humwashi Wonosikou, and Made available to Daily Sun, Over the weekend, in Yola, Adamawa State.

Fintiri said, the legacy of christ at Easter is that of love and sacrifice, and that the season is a time that reminds us of the victory of life over death, and of hope over despair.

“The holy day marks that moment in time when good conquered evil, hope overcame despair and life triumphed over death.”

He said, “As we celebrate the commemoration of the central event in the history of Christendom- the resurrection of Jesus Christ, let us learn tolerance and sacrifice taught by Jesus’s teachings.

“As we celebrate, let us remember that our lives have great purpose and value, and therefore we must never give up hope of a better Nigeria and as citizens of Adamawa State, let us play our roles through love and sacrifice for the general good of the society.”

The statement adds that, “The greatest legacy that Jesus Christ left for us is the legacy of love and sacrifice.

“I believe the best way we can carry on that legacy is to fulfil our obligations to our society.”

The governor challenged the people of the state, to show love and make sacrifices in order to maintain the harmonious and peaceful co-existence for which the Adamawa people have come to be known.

Fintiri said, “The peace we enjoy and the cooperation of the People has helped the government to venture into terrains that today have given us hope that we could be a model of development and that his administration is determined to sustain the pace of progress in the state.

He however cautioned that, “As we celebrate, let us ensure COVID-19 safety Protocols are adhered to in all our gatherings.”