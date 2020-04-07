The Sagamu Unit Command of Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has advised Nigerians to continue maintaining social distance even during the Easter period to avoid further spread of COVID-19.

The Unit Commander, Mr Taofiq Iyanda, gave the advice in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Ota, Ogun, on Tuesday.

NAN reports that Christian faithful will mark Good Friday on April 10; Easter Sunday on April 12; and Easter Monday on April 13..

“It is important for all Nigerians to continue to maintain social distance.

“ FRSC’s advice to motorists is to maintain social distance by carrying one passenger in front and two at the back for saloon cars and two passengers on each seat for any other vehicle,’’ he said.

Iyanda implored those on special duties to ensure that their vehicles were in good condition because if any vehicle breaks down on the highway, getting assistance would be difficult.

The unit commander cautioned against flouting traffic rules and regulations to avoid unnecessary loss of life during the Easter celebration.

He, however, said that the best option for people not on special duties was to stay at home to contain the spread of COVID-19. (NAN)