The Kaduna State Sector Command of the Federal Roads Safety Corps (FRSC), has deploy 1,653 personnel comprising 253 officers, 900 Marshals and 500 Specials Marshals in the state.

The Sector Commander, Mr Hafiz Mohammed, made the disclosure to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Kaduna.

Mohammed said the deployment is part of FRSC’s resolve to ensure sanity and safety on Kaduna highways, especially during this year’s Easter celebrations.

He also disclosed that 28 patrol vehicles, seven ambulances, one heavy duty tow truck and 14 patrol Bikes have been deployed along the designated routes of the Kaduna state as parts of measure towards ensuring hitch-free Easter celebrations between 13th-20th April 2022.

He explained that the exercise is to conform with the Corps 2022 strategic goals of accomplishing 15 per cent reduction in Road Traffic Crash fatality.

“It is also designed to address the perennial rise in violation of traffic rules and regulations, especially during festive seasons, such as speed limit violation, mechanical defects, worn out tyres, seatbelt and child restraint violation.

According to him, intensive patrol is aimed at addressing the spate of avoidable road crashes usually associated with the upsurge in human and vehicular traffic density across the country.

The sector commander said the exercise.will be all inclusive, which will witness high visibility, intensive patrols, prompt rescue services, clearing of obstructions and traffic control at construction areas.

“Public enlightenment campaigns will be scaled up during the festivities,” he added.

Mohammed urged the motoring public to watch out for diversions and black spots along Abuja-Kaduna-Kano expressway, currently undergoing construction.

“This will affect places like Rigachikun, Maraban Jos, Kwanan Tsintsiya, Lamban Zango and Danmagaji along Zaria axis, Kakau, Olam farms, Audu Jongwam,Audu Ogbe Farms, Katari and Jere along Kaduna-Abuja Highway.

He enjoined commuters to monitor their drivers and employ subtle approach to call them to order or call FRSC on 122 Toll free line in case of any form of reckless driving.

“The Command wishes the motoring Public a Happy Easter and crash-free celebrations,” Mohammed said. (NAN)