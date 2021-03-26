From Gyang Bere, Jos

Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Zone 4 Command has deployed 3,077 Personnel to enforced traffic rules, rescue services and public education during the Easter festive period.

The Zonal Commanding Officer RS4, Assistant Corps Marshal Kayode OLAGUNJU, disclosed this on Friday in a press statement signed by the Route Commander, Olusegun Owoeye in Jos, Plateau State. He said the “Easter Special Patrol Operation” was out in place with the aim of ensuring sanity and prevention of deaths and injuries on the road during the festive period.

“A total number of 3, 077 personnel comprising of 1969 Regular and 1108 Special Marshals are to be engaged in Traffic Management, Rescue Services, Public Education and Enforcement during the period. All operational vehicles and other logistics shall be fully deployed for maximum impacts.

He said the Command which comprises of Plateau, Benue and Nasarawa States urged all road users and transport fleet operators within the Zone to abide by traffic rules and regulations as well as the COVID-19 protocol during the Easter festive period or risk arrest and prosecution.

“The Command is poised to reduce road traffic crashes and fatalities as we celebrate Easter. The Zonal Commander has directed strict enforcement of traffic laws which include setting up of Mobile Courts to try erring traffic offenders.

“The Commands are to promptly remove broken down vehicles and other forms of obstructions on the highways as well as ensure free flow of traffic through strategic traffic control and management. They are to also embark on massive education of motorists and other road users during the period slated between 31 March and 7 April 2021.”

He said the Operation is focus on tackling Speeding and Dangerous Driving, Overtaking Violation, Lane Indiscipline, Route Violation, Road Obstructions, Use of Phone While Driving, Overloading, Seat belt/Child restraint Use Violations, Passergers Manifest Violation, Operation of Mechanical Deficient and Rickety Vehicles.

Others are Latching and Twist-locks Violation, Illegal use of the SPY Number Plates, Driving Under Influence of Alcohol and other Intoxicants as well as non adherence to the Covid -19 Protocols among others.

Dr. Olagunju informed that Mobile Courts will be set up along major corridors in the Zone to try erring drivers and other road users.

” All arrested violators will be arraigned before the Magistrates and they stand the risks of fines payment ranging between N2,000 and N50,000 depending on the nature of the offences and/or imprisonment terms ranging between 2 and 6 months as may be decided by the Mobile Courts.”

He admonished road users to comply with the traffic laws as according to him, some recalcitrant offenders might spend this Easter festive period behind the bars.

He reminded road users that some traffic laws violators could be arrested by road crashes hence they could spend the period in the hospitals while some infractions could lead to preventable deaths on the road.