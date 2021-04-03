Total telecommunications solutions provider, Globacom, has urged Nigerian Christians to embrace the virtues of Jesus Christ, which are love, peace and tolerance.

In a goodwill message released in Lagos over the weekend to mark this year’s Easter celebration, the company congratulated Christians on the successful fast of the Lent and on witnessing another commemoration of the crucifixion and resurrection of Jesus Christ.

The telecoms operator noted that Nigeria would rise above the current challenges being experienced in the country if all embraced love, selflessness and oneness.

Globacom said it would as usual ensure provision of seamless connectivity to enable its subscribers stay in touch through calls, data and Short Messaging Service (SMS) during and after the Easter celebrations. It also reminded them to make use of the various voice and data services on the network.