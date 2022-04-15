From Abdulrazaq Mungadi, Gombe

The Gombe state command of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) says it has launched a stop and search initiative to ensure a peaceful Easter celebration in the state.

The Police assured that while the purposeful stop and search is being executed in collaboration with other security agencies in the state there will be a nonstop raid on suspected criminals’ hideouts.

According to the Public Relations Officer of the command, ASP Mahid Muazu Abubakar, the continuous raids are aimed at flushing out criminal elements to guarantee peace and security as well as the safety of law-abiding citizens and visitors alike.

Premature Ejaculation & "Small Joystick" Resolved in 7Days... Click Here For Details .

Mahid stated this in a statement that he issued on Friday in Gombe, he assured that the Command under the watch of CP Ishola Babaita “wishes to extend the goodwill message to the good people of Gombe State and felicitate with the Christian community on this auspicious religious festivity”.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

“The command wishes to reiterate its commitment in the pursuit of quality service delivery in the discharge of its statutory responsibilities by putting in place proactive security measures before during and after the Easter celebration,” the PPRO stated.

He also noted that “in view of the unfolding political activities the command will like to admonish the general public to be law-abiding. The Police will be on its toes to checkmate crimes, excesses of political thugs and social miscreant who may exploit the festive period to engage in acts of lawlessness”.

While urging residents in the state to assist the police with information that would help in curbing crime and criminality, Mahid said, “people with useful information on any suspicious individuals or nocturnal activities to avail themselves via our NPF rescue me application or GSM number 08150567771”.