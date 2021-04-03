From John Adams, Minna

As Christians all over the world celebrate Easter to mark the resurrection of Jesus Christ, the Niger State Governor, Abubakar Sani Bello, and Chairman, North Central Governors Forum, has assured the people of his administration’s readiness to put an end to banditry and other form of criminal activities in the state.

He made this statement while noting that evildoers have taken over parts of the state and have continued to make lives miserable for the people via attendant killings, kidnapping, raping and other forms of criminality. He vowed that his administration will watch criminal elements take over the state.

The governor who made this known in an Easter goodwill message that he sent to the people, and signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Mary Noel Berje, appealed to Christians to take advantage of the period and pray for God’s intervention amid security challenges bedevilling the nation.

He urged Christians to use the period for sober reflection on the virtues of love, selflessness, forgiveness, sacrifice and perseverance as exemplified by Jesus Christ which he said are the hallmarks of Easter celebration. He wished Christian faithful a successful and hitch-free celebration while urging them to be security conscious and to report any suspicious movement in their area to the appropriate authorities.