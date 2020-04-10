Gov. Darius Ishaku of Taraba has urged Christians in the state and the world over to use the Easter period to pray against the COVID-19 pandemic.

This is contained in a statement by Mr Bala Dan-Abu, the Special Adviser to the governor on Media and Publicity, on Friday in Jalingo.

Ishaku said the festival was a reminder to Christians of the great sacrifice of Jesus Christ, through whom God’s grand plan for the salvation of mankind was actualised.

Ishaku noted that it was unfortunate that the 2020 Easter coincided with the outbreak of COVID-19, which has restricted religious gathering of large crowds inadvisable.

“COVID-19 is today the biggest threat to humanity and in particular, the worship of God all over the world.

“I call on all Christians to remain united and join hands with others for a well coordinated action to get the pandemic defeated quickly,” he said.

The governor advised Christians to take advantage of its coincidence with Easter to renew their relationship with God by becoming more prayerful and dedicated.

Ishaku, who said Taraba was lucky not to have any recorded, attributed it to God’s divine protection and the cooperation of people by observing the rules of behaviour.

He decried the hardships caused by the lockdown which his administration had to impose to prevent the spread of the Coronavirus to the state.

He urged the people to continue observing social distancing and other directives by the authorities as they celebrate the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ. (NAN)