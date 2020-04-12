Gov. Seyi Makinde of Oyo State, on Saturday implored residents of the state to be prayerful, while imbibing Christlike sacrifice this season of Easter.

Makinde said that residents, especially those of the Christian faith, should use the opportunity of the Easter season to engage in more prayers for the state and Nigeria in general.

Makinde also urged the people to imbibe the lessons of sacrifice and love which are the hallmarks of Easter.

“Jesus Christ enormously demonstrated the height of sacrifice and true love for humanity through His death and resurrection.

“Sacrifice, love and increased prayers are important at a critical time like this, when the world is fighting the novel Covid-19 pandemic.” Makinde said in a statement by Mr Taiwo Adisa, his Chief Press Secretary.

The governor, however, said he regretted that people could not celebrate the Easter festivity as they wanted due to the restriction order; to control social gathering and movements as a result of measures to contain COVID -19.

He commended the commitment, comportment and prayers of all residents of the state in the last few weeks.

“I also want to assure residents of the state that the present administration is doing everything possible to protect them and to ensure that the Easter festivity goes on as seamless as possible.

“As we celebrate the Easter season, it is another opportunity to offer more prayers to God to heal the world by granting wisdom and direction to humanity on a solution to Covid-19.

“As the Bible makes it clear that effectual fervent prayer of the righteous avails much, I am sure that our prayers can go a long way at this critical period.

“Also, as a people, this season offers us the opportunity to put into practice the lessons of sacrifice and love, which are the reasons for Easter.

“It is my sincere prayer that God in His infinite mercy will heal our lands and make these trying times to pass over us in a short while. I felicitate you all and wish you a Happy Easter,” Makinde said. (NAN)