From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

Governors AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq of Kwara State, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State, Simon Bako Lalong of Plateau State, Prelate of the Presbyterian Church of Nigeria (PCN), Dr. Nzie Nsi Eke and former Lagos State governor, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, have joined others to salute Nigerians as they join the global Christian communities to mark Easter Sunday.

It is celebrated to mark the resurrection of Jesus Christ from the dead.

In his Easter message, yesterday, Governor AbdulRazaq called on Nigerians to take advantage of the period to seek God’s favour for the country.

In a statement by his media aide, Mr Rafiu Ajakaye, in Ilorin, he urged Nigerians to make good use of the season to reunite against all forces of evil seeking to terrorise people and tear the country apart with violence and economic sabotage.

According to the governor, the season is a period of reunion, self-discipline, sacrifice, forgiveness and commitment to God.

“This Easter period coincides with the Muslims’ month of Ramadan in which self-discipline and increased virtues are seriously encouraged.

“It is a signal to the faith communities to unite, speak, act and pray in one accord for a greater Nigeria.

“Let us come together to fight all forces of evil that work against peace and development this Easter and beyond.

“I wish everyone greater strides and glad tidings as we recommit ourselves to a better Nigeria and stronger ties as a community of people, bound by common destiny,’’ Abdulazaq said.

Renew faith in God –Ugwuanyi

Governor Ugwuanyi called on the people of the state and all Nigerians to take advantage of the historic event to advance peace, intensify prayers and commit themselves to God.

Governor Ugwuanyi enjoined Nigerians to deeply appreciate the great reason for the celebration, come closer to God, and dedicate themselves to virtues that would promote peace, love, unity and progress of the country.

While wishing all Nigerians a spiritually rewarding Easter celebration, he urged them to remain prayerful and committed to God, reassuring the good people of Enugu State of his resolve to continue to serve them with the fear of God, and to work assiduously towards the advancement of peace and good governance in the state, for the wellbeing of the people.

Lalong: Nigeria’ll be great again

Governor Lalong urged Nigerians to use the period and reflect on peace, love and hope for a better Nigeria.

In a statement, Lalong said the crucifixion, death and resurrection of Jesus Christ which is at the centre of the Christian faith guarantees victory because despite the agony Jesus passed through, his sufferings brought emancipation and redemption to mankind.

He urged Nigerians to embrace the lessons of Christ’s sacrifice and teachings which speak of resilience, love, patience and determination to overcome evil and provide better situation.

He said the security situation in the country as well as other challenges the nation is passing through call for determination and collaboration among all Nigerians to work together to defeat the forces of evil who are bent on causing pain and agony to the innocent citizens.

Lalong said just like Jesus overcame death and liberated mankind, Nigeria would overcome the current phase of insecurity and destruction that is being perpetrated by criminals who place little value of human life. He called for more prayers and support for the leadership to be able to provide visionary and purposeful leadership for the nation in the coming years so as to enable Nigerians realise their dreams.

Imbibe lessons of Easter –Tinubu

Former Lagos State governor, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, asked Nigerians to reflect on the profound meaning and imbibe the lesson of its celebration.

His statement read: “Easter speaks to a remarkable, triumphant rebirth after tremendous struggle and ordeal. It teaches a crucial lesson: In the contest of peace versus strife, good versus evil, and love versus hate, darkness may come and, for a time, seem to win. But ultimately, what is right and humane shall win.

“Jesus sacrificed himself for the wellbeing of others. For his goodness, he was ridiculed, tried, and convicted in the worst of ways. The wrongdoers thought they defeated him. They indeed were wrong. He overcome their cruelty to achieve that which he was brought into this world to achieve. He withstood so much to reach his destiny. In so doing, he brought forth a new faith that has been the fountain of spiritual uplift to billions of people for over two centuries.

“To the extent possible, we must try to emulate his morals and ethics in our personal and public lives. His devotion and selflessness, we must imitate. His sense of justice, we must reflect. Jesus’s compassion for all and his special love for the downcast and downtrodden, we must revere and honor in all that we do.

“This goes for each of us as individual Nigerians. It equally goes for us as a nation. Skeptics and critics have written us off. They say we have failed and can no longer be good. They are wrong because they do not know us. Yes, challenges face us, but we also face them. And we shall face them down.”

PCN Prelate felicitates with Christians on Easter

Prelate of the Presbyterian Church of Nigeria (PCN), Dr. Nzie Nsi Eke urged Christians to acknowledge the goodness of God who gave His only son as ransom to redeem mankind from the power of sin and death.

In his Easter message by Rev Nnoke Ibe, head, Information and public affairs, PCN, Dr. Eke said as children of God, despite the hardship and challenges that prevail in the world, Christians should still find reasons to celebrate God’s goodness in their lives and those of the members of their families and other loved ones.

“I congratulate everyone who is finding the grace to survive in the world and particularly to all Nigerians who at this time join together to celebrate the victory of our Lord Jesus Christ.

“It is my profound pleasure to once again deliver this message to all Christians in Nigeria and all over the world and it is my fervent hope that God who brought Jesus Christ from the dead will continue to intervene in our difficult situations and resurrect joy and goodness”.

The Prelate said it was good to give God glory that despite the activities of terrorists, hoodlums, kidnappers, armed robbers, militant agitators and religious extremists, Christians were alive to celebrate Easter

While congratulating Nigerians for their ability to endure and survive the hard times, Eke reminded them that the ethnic tension is still pervading with some parts of the South East being shut down.

Pray for the peace -Al-Makura

Senator Umaru Tanko Al-Makura called on Christians to reflect on the lessons of the crucifixion, death and resurrection of Jesus Christ.

Al-Makura, who represents Nasarawa South also charged Christians to imbibe Christ’s life of service, compassion and sacrifice as they mark Easter.

The former governor of Nasarawa State, also called on Nigerians to pray for the peace of the country during and after celebration.