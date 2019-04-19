Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mohammed Adamu, has directed Assistant Inspector Generals of Police (AIGs), and Commissioners of Police to provide water tight security for worship centres, residential areas, recreation centres and motor parks; to ensure hitch free Easter celebration across the country.

The IGP also directed the AIGs and CPs to intensify patrols of all major highways, Government/Private Infrastructures and all places of public resort.

Adamu, gave the directive in a statement signed by Force Public Relations Officer, Frank Mba.

Mba said “As part of measures to ensure a peaceful and incident- free Easter Celebration, the acting IGP has directed AIGs and CPs in zonal and state Commands across the country to deploy adequate intelligence, human and operational assets of the Force to ensure intensified routine patrols and protection of vulnerable points within their jurisdictions, including major highways, places of worship, residential areas, recreation centres, motor parks, financial institutions, Government/Private Infrastructures and all places of public resort.

“They have also been directed to ensure that their officers and men conduct themselves in most professional manner, in line with extant laws and standard best practices before, during and after the festival.

“Meanwhile, the IGP has tasked Christians nationwide to emulate and adopt the selfless lifestyle of Christ as they join other Christians around the globe to celebrate the remembrance of the victorious death and resurrection of Jesus Christ as price for the redemption of mankind. The IGP sues for peaceful co-existence among Nigerians irrespective of their religious, political and socio-cultural leaning in consonance with the principles and teachings of Christ.