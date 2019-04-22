In a bid to ensure constant power supply, Ikeja Electric Plc (IE), has assured customers across its network of its commitment to ensure hitchfree services during the Easter holiday. A statement by IE’s Head of Corporate Communications, Mr. Felix Ofolue, assured its customers a safe and enjoyable holiday season, urging them to take advantage of its numerous channels for payment of electricity bills to avoid disconnection during the holiday period.

Ofulue explained that measures have been put in place to ensure network stability and smooth operations during the Easter holidays.

“In anticipation of customers’ expectations during the holiday, we have provided a maintenance process to monitor and patrol the network to en- sure faults are cleared as and when due and also mitigate the effect of any threat to supply”, he said.

He also cautioned against harassment of its employees on duty, noting that IE has provided multiple channels and customer care touch points through which customers may seek redress. He disclosed that the customer service unit has expanded its teams dedicated to handling customer complaints and they can be reached on 01-448-3900, 01-7000- 250, 0700-022-5543.

Ofulue further reiterated IE’s commitment towards improving its service delivery, stressing that the company has been replacing defective utility poles and transformers to ensure safe and efficient distribution of supply.