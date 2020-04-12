Gov. Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia has urged Christians to consider the Easter celebration as an occasion to collectively pray for divine intervention in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ikpeazu made the call in a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Onyebuchi Ememanka, and made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday in Umuahia.

The governor urged Christians to consider the Easter celebration as a period for renewal of hope and faith in the ability of God to intervene in the affairs of humanity.

He called on Christians to remain steadfast by not to allowing the difficulties and challenges caused by the COVID-19 pandemic to make them lose sight of the power of God.

Ikpeazu urged Christians to reaffirm their confidence in God and continually pray for protection of the state and nation at large.

He stated that God was capable of bringing the current situation under control with governments all over the world struggling to do their best in tackling the pandemic.

Ikpeazu said that the Easter celebration was centered on the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ and remained the most significant event shaping Christianity.

He appealed to Christians not to lose sight of the essence of the Easter celebration, saying it remains the fulcrum upon which the Christian faith revolves.

Ikpeazu expressed his gratitude for God’s grace upon Abia, adding that the state government had put adequate measures in place in the event of a case in the state.

He advised the people of Abia to continually practise personal hygiene as directed by the Nigeria Center for Disease Control (NCDC) in order to sustain the state’s current zero COVID-19 status.

“A new Isolation Center will be ready very shortly in Aba as an addition to what is presently available at the two locations in Umuahia while the one in Abia North will be ready soon.

“I am thankful to men and women of goodwill who have so far answered the clarion call and have reached out to the people of our state by their generous donations at this difficult period.

“I pray that God Almighty will bless them and replenish their resources. The palliative food items and cash given to churches by the state government will continue and be extended to our people further through town unions and traditional rulers in the days ahead.

“I urge the recipient organisations to apply the highest discretion in the distribution of the items,” Ikpeazu added.(NAN)