Gov. Hope Uzodimma of Imo has relaxed the ongoing lockdown in the state over Coronavirus pandemic on Friday to enable residents shop for food items for the Easter celebration.

This was contained in a statement signed by the Commissioner for Information, Mr Declan Emelumba and issued to newsmen on Thursday.

Emelumba said that food markets and food vending supermarkets would be allowed to operate from 6am to 6pm on Friday.

He urged the public to adhere strictly to the time allowed and ensure that they shopped only for food items.

He said boutiques and all other non food markets and outlets should remain closed.

“It should be emphasised that the free day tomorrow is for only shopping for food items and does not permit any other form of public gatherings for religious service.

“Our Muslim and Christian faithful should, therefore, note that they can only worship online or through the electronic media.

“The total lockdown of the state resumes with full force from Saturday April 11.

“Security agencies are under firm orders to ensure that the lockdown order is strictly adhered to and those caught in violation would be promptly arrested and prosecuted,” he said. (NAN)