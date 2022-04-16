From Tony Osauzo, Benin

The chairman of the Edo State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Col Dr David Imuse (retd), has urged Christians in the state not to lose sight of the lessons of love and sacrifice which are the hallmarks of the annual festival of Easter, the event marking the end of the 40 days of Lent, as well as the commemoration of the crucifixion and resurrection of Jesus Christ.

‘The Easter season should serve as a reminder of the selflessness, love, sacrifice and tolerance of Jesus Christ throughout His earthly sojourn, his death and his resurrection,’ Imuse said.

‘Our Lord and saviour Jesus Christ exemplified the virtues of selflessness, love and tolerance during his period on earth. As followers of Jesus Christ, all Christians should use the season as a period to reflect on their individual and collective roles in promoting and sustaining love, peace and harmony in our various communities,’ Imuse said in a goodwill message signed by Victor Osehobo, the Assistant State Publicity Secretary of the party of the APC.

He called on Christians to pray for God’s intervention in the governance of the state, alleging that the governor, Godwin Obaseki, has abandoned his duties in favour of politics.

He said from all indications the governor cannot differentiate politicking from governance as he has forgotten that he is serving his second and final term in office and cannot secure tenure elongation in any guise.

The APC chairman urged Edo people to keep hope alive because with their PVC, they will soon have the opportunity to show the PDP-led Edo State Government, which has failed to deliver on its ‘Make Edo Grounded Again’ (MEGA) manifesto the way out.

‘I want to also urge us especially those who have not done so to go ahead and follow the INEC instructions on getting our Permanent Voters Card (PVC). It is our only weapon against the MOU government of Mr Obaseki,’ Imuse added and wished Edolites a happy Easter celebration.

He urged all Christians to be modest in their celebrations and to show love to their neighbours by sharing what they have been blessed with for the festivities.