From TONY JOHN, Port Harcourt

The Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN), has assured people living in Rivers State, that there would uninterrupted supply of fuel during the Easter period.

State Executive Chairman of IPMAN, Joseph Obele, disclosed this in Port Harcourt, yesterday, saying that he had approached the management of Pipelines and Products Marketing Company (PPMC), Abuja, for steady supply of fuel in Rivers during the Easter celebration and after.

Obele assured Rivers residents of steady supply, saying the rumour of price increase and scarcity during Easter was fake.

He advised that people should not embark on panic buying, as it might cause fire explosions.

IPMAN state boss added that marketers had been directed to sell a little bit more than the usual selling hours arising from the news of donations of patrol vans to the police by the state government.

He thanked the Commissioner of Police and Governor Nyesom Wike for reinforcing security in the state.

Obele expressed: “It will enhance economic activities and encourage petrol stations to extend the hours of service”.