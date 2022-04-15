From Abdulrazaq Mungadi, Gombe

The Governor of Gombe state Muhammad Inuwa Yahaya has felicitated with the Christian community in the state as they joined their counterpart in the world on the occasion of this year’s Easter celebration, urging them to pray for continued peace and stability in the country.

According to the Governor, Easter is a period that provided an opportunity to strengthening unity of purpose, reinforcement of bond of brotherhood and dedication in service to God and humanity as exemplified by Jesus Christ.

Governor Yahaya stated this in a goodwill message that was issued by Ismaila Uba Misilli the Director-General (DG) Press Affairs Government House Gombe. He said: “Easter symbolizes love, sacrifice, service to God and country as well as triumph of good over evil.

“We should always reflect on the lessons and significance of the season and demonstrate the same in our lives. On this occasion of Easter feast, I want to enjoin our Christian brothers and sisters in Gombe State and the world over to continue to demonstrate love, promote peace and show good neighbourliness,” he said.

According to Misilli, the Governor said, “I also want to urge you to remain steadfast in prayers and continue to sacrifice for the good and advancement of our dear State. He, equally, urged all Christians “to continue to pray fervently against the socio-economic and security challenges in the country”.

“We are indeed in a trying moment but I am optimistic that with collective commitment, sacrifice and by turning to God through prayers we shall overcome all the trials and emerge stronger,” Governor Yahaya said.

While wishing the Christian faithful a peaceful and joyous Easter celebration, the Governor urged Christian leaders “to use the occasion to preach peace, tolerance and good neighbourliness amongst the diverse people”.

