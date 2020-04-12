Nkechi Chima, Abuja

As Christians celebrate the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ, a frontline gubernatorial aspirant in Edo forthcoming election, Eng. Chris Ogiemwonyi has begun massive distribution of food items to residents across the state.

The initiative which is part of a yearly ritual for Eng Chris Ogiemwonyi was broadened to meet the excruciating demands of the people amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Benin City is on partial lockdown and economic activities are at its lowest ebb due to the effect of the outbreak of the virus.

According to the director of communications Chris Ogiemwonyi’s political family, Jeffery Igbinigie, the yearly exercise was expanded to meet up the demands of the people in food supply amid the coronavirus lockdown.

He said Chris Ogiemwonyi understands the pains and hardship Nigerians are going through and no effort is too small to ameliorate the plights of the masses.

“We are aware the extent of damage the coronavirus has done in our communities, we have been supporting the people with the needful in terms of food items, relief materials, public awareness and a whole lot of other selfless activities.

We understand that this season calls for both sober reflections and celebrations as well.

As the people go on a self-discovery of the essence of the death and resurrection of our Lord, Jesus Christ it is expedient they also celebrate the victory Christ secured for us all”

It is already jubilation galore as residents across the three senatorial zones have started benefiting from the Covid-19/Easter relief materials.

Remember coronavirus is real, stay safe and stay indoors together we can curb the spread of the deadly disease.