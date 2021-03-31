From Agaju Madugba, Katsina

The Katsina State Sector Command of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has deployed 400 of its officers and men alongside 137 special marshals to man strategic locations and routes across the area for the Easter period.

Tagged, “Easter Special Patrol,” the Katsina FRSC Sector Commander, Ali Sule Tanimu, explained that the development is part of the Corps statutory responsibilities for festive periods characterised by movement of people and goods to different parts of the country.

Briefing the press at the launch of the project on Wednesday, Tanimu described the Zaria-Funtua-Gusua-Sokoto route as a ‘corridor of high traffic volume’ which requires special attention, along with other critical locations.

He said that his men would ensure full enforcement of all road traffic offences especially those that are most likely to cause crashes, including overloading, over-speeding, dangerous overtaking, asking several other violations.

Tanimu further noted that the command has equally embarked on what he described as aggressive public enlightenment campaigns across mosques, churches, motor parks and other loading points for commercial vehicle operators in the state.

According to the Sector Commander, ‘we have been on course since the beginning of the year, to reduce the rate of road traffic crashes and that is also why we are sustaining the clamp down on rickety vehicles, overloading and use of speed limiters by fleet operators.’